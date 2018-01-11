Crumsby’s Cupcake Cafe at the Royal Oak Schoolhouse has now closed after four years. Travis Paterson/News Staff

Historic Royal Oak schoolhouse open to lease

Crumsby’s Cupcake Cafe franchisee closed doors with three years left on lease

The future of the 133-year-old historic Royal Oak Schoolhouse is up in the air after the Crumsby’s Cafe closed its doors on Dec. 28.

While it was a surprise to some – including the building owner, Mike Geric Construction – that Crumsby’s closed, it’s merely the latest chapter for the iconic building. The Crumsby franchisee is cited as a foreign owner who shut the business, with three years left on the lease, due to health troubles keeping them from immigrating.

That the old schoolhouse is available to lease has piqued local interest.

As longtime Royal Oak builders, Geric Construction updated and moved the schoolhouse from its physical location at the back of the lot to its current location about five years ago. It was part of the company’s amenity package when it built the condo unit on the property.

When Geric Construction then leased the schoolhouse to Crumsby’s, it included a caveat the schoolhouse be made available to the community, free of charge, from 7 to 9 p.m., Monday to Thursday.

“That was part of our commitment to the community, and not about the amenity package,” said Ed Geric, primary with Geric Construction.

There are multiple benefits of the community caveat as it offers a place for the community to gather and, from the point of the business owner, the rent, or lease rate, is lessened in lieu of it, Geric said.

However, now that he’s seeking a new tenant, Geric said the future of the community caveat is in question, as a variety of businesses could prosper at the schoolhouse, from legal offices to a daycare centre.

“Maybe it’s not an ideal coffee shop, maybe it’s better suited to something else, I don’t know,” Geric said.

Aside from strata meetings by the neighbouring condos and the now-defunct monthly RON Talks, few community groups took up the offer to use the schoolhouse, Geric said.

“Perhaps word didn’t get out well enough” Geric said.

It’s not the first time the schoolhouse has been between tenants. It’s a replacement to the first schoolhouse that burned down in 1883, the current building ran from 1885 to 1950 as a school.

Geric has consulted with the Royal Oak Community Association regarding the future of the building.

Previous story
Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter
Next story
Saanich “likely” to new regional growth strategy

Just Posted

CRD board votes to end integrated waste procurement process

Separating the processing of the region’s waste streams to be pursued, possibly still at Hartland

Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter

A Saanich woman is determined to halt plans for a new bus… Continue reading

Capital Regional District growth strategy sent to municipalities for approval

Preliminary approval of the RGS follows a mediated settlement

New construction revenue in Victoria to reduce property tax increase

VicPD’s K9 unit contracted out to West Shore RCMP to reduce budget

Victoria woman walking her dog pricked by needle found in paper bag

Incident comes just one day after a toddler was pricked by a discarded needle downtown

Spike in graffiti for Oak Bay

“Someone knows who this is and I encourage them to call us or Crime Stoppers”

Saanich “likely” to new regional growth strategy

A Saanich councillor predicts that Saanich will likely approve a revised version… Continue reading

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Severe infection threatens kitten’s eyesight

Victoria rescue organization nursing ‘feisty little thing’ back to health

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

Most Read