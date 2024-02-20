‘Hold your kids tight’: 1 killed, 2 critically injured in Burnaby car crash

Four friends celebrating 21st birthday when Uber was hit

Four young women from Maple Ridge who had been celebrating a birthday on Saturday were involved in a deadly car crash early Sunday morning.

One of women died and two were left critically injured after the Uber car they were riding home in was hit by an SUV. The crash happened on Feb. 18 at about 3:45 a.m. in Burnaby, on Hwy. 1, near the Sprott Street off-ramp.

Police report they were travelling eastbound, and the Uber driver pulled over and stopped the Tesla on the side of the highway. An SUV, also eastbound, then struck the parked car. All four of the girls in the car were taken to hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was released from the scene with minor injuries. Police say impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Jennifer Miller, the mother of one of the victims, told the story in a post on GoFundMe.com.

“Yesterday my world drastically changed. I woke up to a phone call at 3:30 a.m. that my daughter and her best friends (the 4 musketeers) were involved in an accident on Highway 1,” she said.

Her daughter’s injuries were the least serious.

“She lost one of her best friends and the other two are struggling to live. These girls were ‘good’ kids. They all worked, they just bought cars, they were doing the right thing. They were out for a night on the town for one of their 21 birthdays, and took an Uber home. They never made it.”

Miller also said in social media that two of the seriously injured victims were not awake.

She started the online fundraiser to help the girls meet their financial obligations during recovery. It raised almost $5,000 in the first day.

“My daughter is alive, but unable to work. She is grieving her friend, and processing the fact that she survived. If survivor guilt was a thing, I witnessed it first hand,” she wrote. “Please pray for these two young 20/21-year-old ladies, please send positive thoughts, think of them… Hold your kids tight, please for me. You never know when they won’t return home.”

Police have spoken to several witnesses, but are asking anyone who may have dash cam video of the incident to come forward and speak to investigators.

We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of everyone involved, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP. This is a tragedy that will affect so many.

The collision occurred sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Anyone who may have video of the collision is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2024-5652.

