Holiday humbug vandal cuts down decorations in Oak Bay

A pile of damaged decorations piled on Ripon Road were what remained of vandal activity discovered and reported to police on Dec. 6. Someone cut down Christmas lights and reindeer decorations worth about $200 and dumped them at the end of the street.

Honda swiped from driveway

A car reported as stolen Dec. 11 may have had the keys in it. A resident reported the 2003 brown Honda CR-V bearing B.C. licence plate 702 DRB stolen from his driveway in the 500-block of Newport Avenue. Officers added the vehicle to the police database as stolen.

Unlocked cars remain hot target

Oak Bay Police department seeks a suspect after a theft from a vehicle was caught on camera Dec. 12. The vehicle appeared to be unlocked and was parked in the driveway of a home in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue when someone rummaged its contents and stole a wallet. Someone subsequently used the stolen credit cards at businesses in Victoria. Police are looking to identify what appears to be a male suspect caught on surveillance footage.

READ ALSO: Christmas classics clash as grinch swipes Peanuts characters from Oak Bay park

Dec. 11, Oak Bay police received a report of prescription glasses stolen from a vehicle in the 500-block of Island Road. The owner saw the suspect on her closed-circuit camera around 7:30 a.m., in her car rummaging. The suspect is described as a Caucasian man with short red hair and a shaved undercut, age 20 to 25, standing between 5’5” to 5’11” with a medium build. He was wearing a black winter coat with a hood, light blue jeans and white running shoes at the time.

A small solar panel and handful of CDs were reported stolen Dec. 6 from a vehicle in the 3300-block of Woodburn Avenue. Police say the vehicle, parked on the street, appeared to be unlocked.

Stolen card used in Victoria

Police are looking at surveillance footage from Victoria businesses and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre after cards and cash were stolen from someone’s bag at the centre on Bee Street. The identification, bank cards and $80 cash were reported stolen Dec. 12. Someone used a credit card for about $400 in purchases from three businesses in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Add your display to the Light Up the City 2021 holiday map

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeOak Bay Police Department