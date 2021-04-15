This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Gonzales Hill Preservation Society worried about impacts to the park’s wildlife, rare fauna, views

A decision from the B.C.’s highest court later this month could impact a proposed hilltop home near Gonzales Hill Park that’s spurred community opposition since construction began.

The Gonzales Hill Preservation Society wants rock blasting at a property adjoining Gonzales Hill Park to stop until the B.C. Supreme Court rules on their case against Victoria’s board of variance.

The society’s case centres around the 1980 Fairfield Place property. It alleges the board of variance – a body that’s independent from the city – granted a variance to the owners in a way that’s contrary to the Local Government Act (LGA) and wants the decision to be reconsidered.

The property is currently fenced off as blasting work has been going on for the past couple weeks.

The society is worried about the potential impacts to the park’s wildlife, rare wildflowers and endangered Garry oak trees and hilltop views being obstructed. Their petition to the Supreme Court says these impacts could be the result if the variance allows the home to be built closer to the hill’s peak.

READ: Gonzales Hill home project comes under scrutiny

The society says the owners have a right to build on their property, but want them to do so within the area’s existing zoning regulations.

The board accepted that the area’s existing zoning bylaws would cause the homeowners undue hardship – which lets applicants secure variances under B.C. law. In December, the owners were granted an extension on their variance from 2018, which expired last July because substantial construction hadn’t started within two years.

Under the LGA, variances must not result in inappropriate development, adverse affects to the natural environment or substantially affect the use and enjoyment of adjacent lands.

Mary Doody Jones, a local environment-focused activist, said that if the variance allows the house to move higher up near the park’s northeastern hill, habitats in the park could be impacted and the construction could disrupt the nesting period of eagles and other birds that call the park home.

“By putting that house there, it will change the ambiance of the park,” Doody Jones said. “The environment and habitat is crucial.”

She also joins in the preservation society’s fears about how development that close to the park could impact its Garry oak ecosystem.

“If a Garry oak can’t be safe in a Garry reserve, well, where can it be?” Doody Jones asked. “What we want is for the board of variance to follow the legislation.”

An online petition with more than 1,300 signatures as of Wednesday is also calling for blasting to be halted on the property until the Supreme Court case is resolved.

The case is scheduled to be heard by the B.C. Supreme Court on April 27.

READ: Oak Bay declares a decade of ecological restoration

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Previous story
Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

Just Posted

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. Jake Romphf/News Staff
Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Gonzales Hill Preservation Society worried about impacts to the park’s wildlife, rare fauna, views

Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

New report also finds area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in need of improvement

The artist rendered Sadie with a few more ribs and wrinkles than she had in real life, and with the fading of her paint she looks a little sad. But real-life Sadie was an energetic hunting dog, her owner Cliff Curtis said. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Dog sculpture at Glen Lake Park based off a happy hunting hound

Sadie the dog was not as old as the concrete art looks almost 20 years later

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply as overdose emergency turns 5

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

The Latoria South section of the Royal Bay development in Colwood could include a new long-term care facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood’s Royal Bay could be home to new long-term care facilities

Capital Regional Hospital District board approves $8M land purchase for purpose

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you have a plan in place in the event of a tsunami?

Tsunamis have claimed the lives of more than 250,000 people between 1998… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price… Continue reading

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Most Read