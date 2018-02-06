Police vehicles and an ambulance sit on Topaz Avenue, where a daylight robbery is said to have occurred Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. Travis Paterson/Black Press Victoria Police responding to a break in (possible home invasion) on the 1300-block of Topaz Ave. at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Travis Paterson/Black Press

Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Police investigating after daylight robbery in city neighbourhood

Victoria police are investigating a home robbery in the 1300 block of Topaz Avenue at approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that suspects fled in a blue Volkswagen Jetta with reflective tape on the bumper. As of 9:30 a.m. four police cars, a forensic truck and an ambulance were on scene at the home.

The homeowners are an older, retired couple who were believed to have been home at the time of the break in, suggesting it was a home invasion. The woman was seen leaving the home by ambulance, though on her own accord.

“[A call] came in that items were taken from the residence, initially treated it as a home invasion but that’s not confirmed until we get full statement from the residents,” said Acting Sgt. Jan Malinosky. “It’s alarming if someone’s victimized in their house.”

Next door neighbour Jeff Peters had left his home at about 8:15 a.m. to take his kids to school.

“It was quiet when I left and I came back to [three cop cars and an ambulance],” Peters said. “It’s worrisome for us, I have two young daughters. It’s more worrisome for [the neighbours].”

More to come when details become available.

– With files from Travis Paterson

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North
Next story
Victoria Fire Dept. responds to car fire

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Dept. responds to car fire

Vic PD attend to support and manage traffic

Three people escape house fire in Saanichton

Family pet died in the blaze, no one else injured

Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Police investigating after daylight robbery in city neighbourhood

Saanich slows down push to ban single-use plastic bags

Saanich to await outcome of Victoria court case before moving ahead with banning single-use plastic bags

Afternoon robbery at TD Bank in downtown Victoria

Witnesses say woman fled scene, officers made arrest half a block away

Victoria Royals’ equipment manager laces ‘em up

Matt Auerbach takes on Royals WHL goalie Dean McNabb in an on-ice duel

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Most Read