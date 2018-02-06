Home invasion reported on Topaz Avenue in Victoria

Police vehicles and an ambulance sit on Topaz Avenue, where a daylight robbery is said to have occurred Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. Travis Paterson/Black Press Victoria Police responding to a break in (possible home invasion) on the 1300-block of Topaz Ave. at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Travis Paterson/Black Press

Victoria police are investigating a home robbery in the 1300 block of Topaz Avenue at approximately 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say that suspects fled in a blue Volkswagen Jetta with reflective tape on the bumper. As of 9:30 a.m. four police cars, a forensic truck and an ambulance were on scene at the home.

The homeowners are an older, retired couple who were believed to have been home at the time of the break in, suggesting it was a home invasion. The woman was seen leaving the home by ambulance, though on her own accord.

“[A call] came in that items were taken from the residence, initially treated it as a home invasion but that’s not confirmed until we get full statement from the residents,” said Acting Sgt. Jan Malinosky. “It’s alarming if someone’s victimized in their house.”

Next door neighbour Jeff Peters had left his home at about 8:15 a.m. to take his kids to school.

“It was quiet when I left and I came back to [three cop cars and an ambulance],” Peters said. “It’s worrisome for us, I have two young daughters. It’s more worrisome for [the neighbours].”

We're currently investigating a Robbery in the 1300-block of Topaz Ave. Suspects fled in a blue VW Jetta with 'reflective' tape on the bumper. More details will be released as they become available. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 6, 2018

More to come when details become available.

– With files from Travis Paterson

