Car fire at apartment building along Gorge waterway

Getaway vehicle in Tuesday morning robbery matches similar description

Victoria Police have responded in support of the Victoria Fire Department after a car fire was reported at an apartment complex near the Gorge waterway.

The call originally came in at 10:19 a.m. and inspectors are on scene to investigate the fire of a blue Volkswagen Jetta at 2930 Washington Ave. The burned out car also appears to have ‘reflective’ tape on the bumper.

Victoria Police responded to a robbery in the 1300-block of Topaz Avenue earlier Tuesday morning.

More details to come.

Saanich slows down push to ban single-use plastic bags
Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

