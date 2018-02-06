Car fire at apartment building along Gorge waterway

Victoria Police have responded in support of the Victoria Fire Department after a car fire was reported at an apartment complex near the Gorge waterway.
The call originally came in at 10:19 a.m. and inspectors are on scene to investigate the fire of a blue Volkswagen Jetta at 2930 Washington Ave. The burned out car also appears to have ‘reflective’ tape on the bumper.
Victoria Police responded to a robbery in the 1300-block of Topaz Avenue earlier Tuesday morning.
