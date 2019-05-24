Home where Proctor murder took place removed from Langford’s Affordable Housing Program

The home where the grisly murder of Kimberly Proctor took place will be removed from Langford’s Affordable Housing Program. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

*Warning: Some details below are graphic*

The house that Langford teen Kimberly Proctor was murdered in was almost sold to a Langford resident as part of the City’s affordable housing program, but now sits vacant and has become city property.

Janelle Navaroli, who is part of Langford’s affordable housing program, is living in a two-bedroom condominium that she purchased through the program. Navaroli has a 12-year-old daughter and 13-month-old twins and was looking for a larger home.

Just before Christmas, she was given the option to purchase a home on Happy Valley Road. It is a two-bedroom house with a garage she planned on converting into her oldest daughter’s bedroom.

“It was still bigger than the condo,” Navaroli explained.

However, financing was tight and the woman who was living in the home needed money from the sale to be able to move out and purchase a new one.

READ MORE: Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor brought back to ‘emotional state’ as her killer applies for day parole

Navaroli said that to help her until her financing came through, the City of Langford stepped in and acquired the home with a plan to sell it to her in a few weeks when she could get everything together.

“It all worked out,” Navaroli said. “My condo was packed up ready to go and days prior to the closing I found out it was the home that the horrific crime happened in with Kimberly Proctor.”

Nine years ago, 18-year-old Kimberly Proctor was sexually assaulted and murdered by 16-year-old Kruse Wellwood and 17-year-old Cameron Moffat.

A recent statement from Proctor’s father, Fred, said he was told she was tortured, bound and thrown in a deep freezer while alive until she succumbed to asphyxiation. He said the next day her body was put in a hockey bag as her murderers took a bus to a trail and lit her body on fire in a ravine.

Navaroli said she toured the home before putting a deposit on it with the owner — Kruse Wellwood’s mother — and later on with a representative from the city.

She said the owner left the home in disarray and left many things behind.

“She left shelving units in the garage and a freezer — I don’t know if it’s the freezer,” Navaroli said. “The room my girls would be in is the room Kruse occupied … there was still a letter k adhered to the door.”

Navaroli said she told her mom about the home who was discussing it with a friend. Her mom’s friend is the one who recognized it as the home where the grisly murder took place nine years ago.

“Later that night she called me and told me what happened there,” Navaroli said. “I was like ‘nope, let’s back out of it’ … I have three little girls, I can’t bring my kids into that situation knowing that my daughter would find out what happened in that home.”

Navaroli said she told the city she would not be purchasing the home after all and was given her deposit back in full.

READ MORE: Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor want to see more motion on Safe Care Act

“I was willing to convert a garage for my kid because I was desperate for more space but after I found that out I was like ‘I’ll stay shacked up in this condo for however long it takes,’” Navaroli said. “These guys are up for parole next year, one’s already applying. If he does get out, he’s still going to think his mom lives there and try to go home.”

Kruse Wellwood applied for day parole earlier this year with a hearing in June. Last week Proctor’s family found out his application was postponed to August.

In a statement from Braden Hutchins, director of corporate services with the City of Langford, he said “moving forward, the home located at 3253 Happy Valley Road will be removed from the City of Langford’s Affordable Housing Program.

“In the coming weeks, the City will be offering the home to qualified contractors through a sealed bid process. It is anticipated that the successful contractor will substantially renovate and upgrade the house and then sell it on the open market.”

Navaroli is currently still in the two-bedroom condominium with her partner and three daughters but is on the waiting list for affordable housing and will be notified when another home is up for sale.

“I’ve never packed a home and then had to unpack it,” Navaroli said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter