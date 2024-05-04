Penticton looks to host 10-day, 800 km World Adventure Race

Event challenges teams from across the world to ‘ultimate race of human endurance’

A 10-day adventure race that welcomes teams from across the globe could be coming to Penticton.

Council on Tuesday, May 7, will be asked to support efforts for the city to host the 2025 Adventure Racing World Championships.

Local business Hoodoo Adventures was successful in its bid to bring the race to Canada and is now asking council to support $50,000 in sponsorship funds for the event. If approved, $40,000 in cash and $10,000 value-in-kind will be included in the city’s 2025-2029 Financial Plan.

The Adventure Racing World Championships — first held in Switzerland in 2001 — typically brings 440 athletes and 1,700 spectators to the host city.

Athletes will be transported to a remote starting point before hitting the 800-kilometre course, through a variety of terrain by running, mountain biking, kayaking, and using rope.

The fastest team usually finishes the course in about five days.

“Teams must navigate using map and compass only through remote wilderness checkpoints. They battle not only other teams, but extreme fatigue, sleep deprivation and unpredictable weather,” reads an event description submitted to council.

Along with the race itself, the event would also bring opening and closing ceremonies, expo, parade and conference.

The 2023 Adventure Racing World Championships was hosted by South Africa.

Council will decide whether to support hosting efforts at its next meeting on May 7. The event is scheduled to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6, 2025.

Penticton hosted Expedition Canada 2022, an event sanctioned by the Adventure Racing World Series, which also challenged teams from across the globe to complete an 800-kilometre adventure course.

