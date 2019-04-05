Housing affordability in Victoria and elsewhere on B.C.’s southwest coast is at a crisis point, which is leading experts in development, planning and urbanism to look at how to ease the crunch in a sustainable way. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Housing experts host inclusionary housing workshop in Victoria

The ‘Unreal Estate’ discussion will happen on April 10

Anyone interested in learning more about upzonings and inclusionary housing can attend an upcoming workshop.

“Unreal Estate” will explore who benefits from housing policy changes in Victoria.

Panelists include Patrick Condon, who is the founding chair of the UBC Urban Design Program, and the James Taylor Chair in the Landscape and Livable Environments at the University of British Columbia.

ALSO READ: What is ‘affordable housing?’

Nicole Chaland will also speak; she is the former director of Simon Fraser University’s Community Economic Development Program, and was a member of Victoria’s Inclusionary Housing Working Group.

The discussion is happening ahead of an April 11 Victoria City Council meeting, where council will make decisions surrounding what the required percentage of new residential housing will need to be designated as affordable or inclusionary housing.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria announces two more affordable housing projects

The workshop is set for Wednesday, April 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cook Street Village Activity Center at 380 Cook St.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Saanich councillor calls on province to fund centre supporting victims of sexual assault
Next story
Tap water popular with Victoria residents

Just Posted

Housing experts host inlusionary housing workshop in Victoria

The ‘Unreal Estate’ discussion will happen on April 10

Tap water popular with Victoria residents

Greater Victoria residents least likely to drink bottled water in B.C.

Saanich councillor calls on province to fund centre supporting victims of sexual assault

Coun. Ned Taylor says provincial government, not municipalities, fund health care services

West Shore RCMP officers challenge students to a game of hockey

Officers played against Shoreline Middle School in floor hockey

Victoria Royal player gets six-game suspension for hitting player, trainer with stick

Kody McDonald can return to the ice April 13 for game 5 of second series

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Most Read