Housing experts host inclusionary housing workshop in Victoria

The ‘Unreal Estate’ discussion will happen on April 10

Housing affordability in Victoria and elsewhere on B.C.’s southwest coast is at a crisis point, which is leading experts in development, planning and urbanism to look at how to ease the crunch in a sustainable way. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Anyone interested in learning more about upzonings and inclusionary housing can attend an upcoming workshop.

“Unreal Estate” will explore who benefits from housing policy changes in Victoria.

Panelists include Patrick Condon, who is the founding chair of the UBC Urban Design Program, and the James Taylor Chair in the Landscape and Livable Environments at the University of British Columbia.

ALSO READ: What is ‘affordable housing?’

Nicole Chaland will also speak; she is the former director of Simon Fraser University’s Community Economic Development Program, and was a member of Victoria’s Inclusionary Housing Working Group.

The discussion is happening ahead of an April 11 Victoria City Council meeting, where council will make decisions surrounding what the required percentage of new residential housing will need to be designated as affordable or inclusionary housing.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria announces two more affordable housing projects

The workshop is set for Wednesday, April 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cook Street Village Activity Center at 380 Cook St.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram