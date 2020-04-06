‘How not to handle social isolation concerns’: Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

The Victoria Police Department says a call they received on the weekend is a good example of “how not to handle social isolation concerns.”
On Friday, April 3, patrol officers responded to the 800-block of Fisgard Street for a report of a confrontation in a multi-unit residential building just after 8 p.m.
Police say a resident in the building confronted another resident for having COVID-19 symptoms and not following social isolation protocols. The caller reported that during this confrontation, one of the residents had produced a firearm.
Officers quickly evacuated residents on the impacted floors and identified a suspect who was taken into custody without incident. Two replica firearms were seized and no one was injured.
According to police, the incident remains under investigation.
People who have concerns about social distancing can call the City of Victoria Bylaw services at 250-361-0215 or email bylawservices@victoria.ca.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
