The Victoria Police Department responded to reports of a confrontation about a resident with COVID-19 symptoms who was not social distancing on Friday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

‘How not to handle social isolation concerns’: Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

Police seize replica firearms after one resident confronts another over social distancing

The Victoria Police Department says a call they received on the weekend is a good example of “how not to handle social isolation concerns.”

On Friday, April 3, patrol officers responded to the 800-block of Fisgard Street for a report of a confrontation in a multi-unit residential building just after 8 p.m.

READ ALSO: Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren’t social distancing

Police say a resident in the building confronted another resident for having COVID-19 symptoms and not following social isolation protocols. The caller reported that during this confrontation, one of the residents had produced a firearm.

Officers quickly evacuated residents on the impacted floors and identified a suspect who was taken into custody without incident. Two replica firearms were seized and no one was injured.

READ ALSO: Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

According to police, the incident remains under investigation.

People who have concerns about social distancing can call the City of Victoria Bylaw services at 250-361-0215 or email bylawservices@victoria.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal
Next story
Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Just Posted

‘How not to handle social isolation concerns’: Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

Police seize replica firearms after one resident confronts another over social distancing

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp in running for rookie-of-the-year

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp, Oak Bay’s Diego Maffia in running for rookie-of-the-year

Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

Fewer cars, people seen on streets and at landmarks

Fairfield gas station fire deemed arson

Police looking for witnesses, video of 2:30 a.m. April 5 fire

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Vancouver Island teen singer advances to American Idol top 20

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Most Read