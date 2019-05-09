’Howard’ the giant gnome being prepped May 9 for his move from Nanoose Bay. He will eventually be on display at Galey Farms in Saanich. (Karly Blats photo)

Howard, Vancouver Island’s giant gnome, is on the move

Iconic figure will be refurbished, then put on display at Galey Farms in Saanich

  • May. 9, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Howard, the world’s largest gnome, is getting ready to head to his new home.

Crews are currently at the Chevron gas station in Nanoose Bay, readying the iconic giant gnome to move down-Island. His new home will be the family-focused Galey Farms in Saanich.

He will be kept in storage initially, then refurbished and it is hoped he will be on display sometime in October.

Black Press Media reporter Karly Blats is on-scene. Story will be updated.

READ MORE: Giant gnome finds new home at Galey Farms in Saanich

