Hullo ferrying energetic Island fans to, from Vancouver Canucks playoff games

Foot-passenger ferry between Nanaimo and Vancouver schedules special-event sailings on game nights

Hullo is expecting loud and boisterous crowds headed to and from Vancouver Canucks home games these NHL playoffs.

The foot-passenger ferry service between downtown Nanaimo on Vancouver Island and downtown Vancouver offers special-event late-night sailings, including during the National Hockey League playoffs.

Sammar Charif, Hullo brand marketing manager, was at Game 1, a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on April 21, and said the 11 p.m. return sailing was just as electric as Rogers Arena.

“Pretty much every single person on that boat had been to the game…” said Charif. “Post-game energy was there … everyone was very, very excited and you can’t complain after a game like that.”

As for the atmosphere at the rink, she said fans were out of their minds when Vancouver’s Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua scored goals in the span of 12 seconds, a team playoff record.

“To give you some context, everyone was still standing, screaming by the time that next goal went in,” said Charif. “So it was funny because I barely saw the goal, but everyone was still on their feet and everyone had their towels waving in the air, screaming super loud … They hadn’t even fully announced the [first] goal.”

Despite a newly disclosed injury to Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko, Charif thinks the team and fans will persevere.

“Honestly, my experience moving to B.C. five years ago is that people are very loyal to their Canucks,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to change the overall sentiment. I think we have a really good backup goalie as well, and I’m confident that the Canucks are going to pull through.”

Playoff game night ferries depart Vancouver at 11 p.m. for games ending in regulation, but will sail at 11:30 p.m. if it goes to overtime, and midnight for two overtime periods.

For more information, visit http://hullo.com.

RELATED: Canucks’ star goalie Demko out for Game 2 vs. Nashville

RELATED: Hullo boosts ferry sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver