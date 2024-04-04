 Skip to content
Hullo to ferry concertgoers across ‘Oceans’ to Vancouver Pearl Jam shows

Late-night foot passenger ferry service being offered for shows at Rogers Arena
Nanaimo Staff
Pearl Jam is set to release its latest album “Dark Matter” on April 19. Eddie Vedder and band will begin touring to promote their latest in May and Hullo will offer late-night ferry service for two Vancouver shows. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)

Concertgoers will have ferry service back to Nanaimo after Pearl Jam performs in Vancouver in May.

The Seattle-based band is scheduled to perform two shows at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 4 and 6, and in a service announcement, Hullo said late-night sailings will be offered to bring people from downtown Vancouver to Hullo’s Nanaimo terminal with 11:55 p.m. departure sailings both nights.

Pearl Jam will be promoting its latest album, Dark Matter, which will be released on April 19.

The two Vancouver shows will be the first two of the tour.

For more information, or to reserve a spot on the late-night sailings, go to https://hullo.com/.

