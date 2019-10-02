The new Vital Signs report, released on Oct. 2 by the Victoria Foundation, used 2016 Census data to understand how Greater Victoria and Canada would look if there were only 100 people. (Black Press File)

If only 100 people lived in Greater Victoria, what would that look like?

Vital Signs report shows what the Village of 100 would be Greater Victoria versus Canada

What would Greater Victoria look like if it was made up of only 100 people? The new Vital Signs report, released on Oct. 2 by the Victoria Foundation, used 2016 Census data to understand how Greater Victoria and Canada would look if there were only 100 people.

In Greater Victoria there would be 48 males and 52 females. In Canada there would be 49 males and 51 females.

In Greater Victoria there would be 13 people between the ages of 0-14, 12 people would be between 15 to 24 years old, 54 people would fall into the age range of 25 to 64 and 12 people would count as senior citizens falling into the age group of 65 to 74. Only six people would be between the ages of 75 and 84 years old and only three would be older than 85.

In Canada there would be 17 people aged 0 to 14, 12 between the ages of 15 to 24 years old, 54 in the age range of 25 to 64 years old, 10 in the 65 to 74 year old category and just five people in the 75 to 84 years old category. Only two people would be older than 85 years old.

In Greater Victoria, people would typically live for 83.3 years with a family of 2.7 members.

In Canada the average family would have 2.9 members, and they would live for 82.1 years.

There would be 27 people who are single in Greater Victoria and 28 in Canada.

Eleven people would be common-law in Greater Victoria and 12 would be in Canada.

In Greater Victoria 45 people would be married and compared to 46 across the nation.

The number of divorced people would be eight in Greater Victoria and six in Canada.

The number of widowed is the same for both Greater Victoria and Canada with six people having deceased spouses.

In Greater Victoria 94 people would speak English the most often at home, 10 people would have knowledge of both official languages and only six people would speak languages other than English or French most often at home.

In Canada 67 people would speak English the most, with 18 people having knowledge of both English and French and 12 people speaking a different language at home other than French or English.

To read the full report visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca.


