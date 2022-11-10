The emergency entrance at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

The emergency entrance at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)

IIO finds Victoria officer didn’t use excessive force in hospital shooting

Man shot once in the abdomen while holding a knife

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has found a Victoria police officer did not use excessive force when she shot a man brandishing a knife in a March 2021 incident.

In his report, Ronald MacDonald, IIO chief civilian director, concluded using lethal force was both “necessary and reasonable” as there was significant risk posed to both the police and the other people at the scene.

The man was shot once in the abdomen after a conducted energy weapon failed to stop him from approaching police. The man underwent surgery and has “significantly recovered” from his injuries.

When interviewed by IIO investigators after the incident, the man said he was attempting suicide by police. A witness said she overheard the man say, “I wanted assisted suicide.”

The incident took place in the emergency department at Royal Jubilee Hospital at around 5 a.m. on March 15, 2021. Two members of the Victoria Police Department were dealing with another matter when a hospital security guard approached them saying the man had brandished a knife and was overheard by a witness saying, “I want to kill somebody or someone.”

MacDonald said in the report that the man had deliberately tried to make himself seem intent on harming those around him after ignoring both healthcare staff and police telling him to drop the knife.

The man had earlier been taken to the emergency room in an ambulance after he said he had ingested plutonium. Approximately 30 minutes after arriving, he was seen holding the knife. The man ignored security when they told him multiple times to drop the weapon.

One of the officers went to investigate. She saw the man with the knife, drew her taser and called for backup. The second officer approached the emergency room and drew her firearm.

The man approached the first officer with the knife held upright and pointed towards the first officer. The first officer fired her conducted energy weapon but it did not stop the man from approaching. The second officer then shot the man once with her firearm. Once shot, the man fell to the ground and lowered the knife, with police taking it away from him.

“There was a significant risk faced by the arresting officers, and potentially to the public if (the man) escaped. As a result, this use of force by the (second officer) was justified,” wrote MacDonald.

The release of the report was delayed until the court case for the man was completed.

ALSO READ: Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaGreater VictoriaVicPDVictoria Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke, firefighters sign new four-year deal
Next story
U.S. resumes study of restoring grizzlies to Washington state national park

Just Posted

The emergency entrance at Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
IIO finds Victoria officer didn’t use excessive force in hospital shooting

A Victora real estate agent has been charged with making or publishing child pornography and another count of importing/distributing child pornography. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria real estate agent charged with making child pornography

James Allin, 52, is wanted after his statutory release was suspended. Allin was on parole for robbery with a firearm and is believed to be an immediate threat to the public. (Courtesy VicPD)
Wanted man sought by Victoria police

Emcon Services Inc. is reminding motorists to slow down and move over as crews work to repair delineators on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday (Nov. 10). (Courtesy Emcon Services/Twitter)
Slow down and move over, Emcon reminding motorists to keep crews safe