Imitation firearms, ammunition seized in multiple Victoria incidents

VicPD say seized firearms look similar to ones used by officers
Victoria News Staff
VicPD are using this image of an imitation firearm and one used by police to show how real the imitation guns can look. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police say recent incidents allude to a trend where officers are seizing several real or imitation firearms every week.

After arresting a man on Jan. 11 in relation to a report about a Cook Street building’s ground-floor windows being smashed, police said three imitation firearms and 0.22-caliber ammunition were found during a search of the suspect.

VicPD described the seized items as glock-style pellet guns with air-powered magazines, which appear similar to the weapons used by officers. The suspect, who had an outstanding warrant for a previous incident involving assault with a weapon, was released with conditions and a future court date.

One day later, police got a report about an argument between a woman and a man who had what looked like a handgun in his waistband. VicPD obtained a search warrant for the Johnson Street home related to the report and found two starter pistols and an airsoft pistol inside. Shotgun shells and 0.22-caliber ammunition were also found during the search.

Two men inside the home were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and both were released with conditions and court dates.

Officers find an average of two real or imitation firearms every week, VicPD said. A total of 97 real and 42 imitation firearms were found last year, which police said represents a 73 per cent increase in real gun seizures over 2022.

