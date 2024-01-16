Imitation firearms, ammunition seized in multiple Victoria incidents

VicPD say seized firearms look similar to ones used by officers

Victoria police say recent incidents allude to a trend where officers are seizing several real or imitation firearms every week.

After arresting a man on Jan. 11 in relation to a report about a Cook Street building’s ground-floor windows being smashed, police said three imitation firearms and 0.22-caliber ammunition were found during a search of the suspect.

VicPD described the seized items as glock-style pellet guns with air-powered magazines, which appear similar to the weapons used by officers. The suspect, who had an outstanding warrant for a previous incident involving assault with a weapon, was released with conditions and a future court date.

One day later, police got a report about an argument between a woman and a man who had what looked like a handgun in his waistband. VicPD obtained a search warrant for the Johnson Street home related to the report and found two starter pistols and an airsoft pistol inside. Shotgun shells and 0.22-caliber ammunition were also found during the search.

Two men inside the home were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and both were released with conditions and court dates.

Officers find an average of two real or imitation firearms every week, VicPD said. A total of 97 real and 42 imitation firearms were found last year, which police said represents a 73 per cent increase in real gun seizures over 2022.

READ: Victoria becomes the 2nd biosphere-certified centre in North America