According to Eric Dahli of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association, Saanich has identified Sinclair Road as a short term priority for walking and cycling improvements. (Black Press File).

Improvements to Sinclair Road coming

Development comes after Cadboro Bay Residents Association (CBRA) raised concerns

Improvements to Sinclair Hill in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay are coming.

According to an update from the Cadboro Bay Residents Association (CBRA), Saanich expects to start planning and design work in 2020 with the work taking place over a time frame of two to four years after staff had identified Sinclair Road as a short term priority for walking and cycling improvements. The work will also see improvements to the pavement of Sinclair Road.

It is one of two main roads into Cadboro Bay and area residents have long raised concerns about its narrowness, paving and lack of sidewalks. The local cycling has also raised concerns about its safety.

This development comes after Saanich council had approved plans by the University of Victoria to build new two residence buildings not far from Sinclair Road and after CBRA had raised concerns about the impact of the project. While it will increase the net supply of student beds by more than 600, CBRA chair Eric Dahli had expressed fears that construction of the new two residences will compound problems.

RELATED: Saanich approves new eight- and 11-storey residence buildings for UVic

RELATED: Saanich group rolls out demands for Sinclair Road

“We understand the need for the [university] to upgrade and expand on-site residence facilities for a growing student population,” he said earlier this month. But Dahli predicted that sped-up plans are going to “exacerbate” the “problematic interface” between the university and nearby Cadboro Bay Village by way of the “substandard, overburdened, and unsafe Sinclair Hill.”

But if improvements to Sinclair Road are coming, local residents will have to wait longer.

CBRA had asked whether the long long awaited improvements to Sinclair Road could coincide with the construction of the two buildings.

“We were advised by Saanich some months back that there will likely be heavy truck traffic and underground servicing required to support the construction of these buildings,” said Dahli in a note. “Therefore in Saanich’s view it would be ideal that the majority of this work happens in advance of improvements to Sinclair Road in order to avoid damage to a newly constructed roadway.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Saanich councillor open to more commercial operations in local parks
Next story
Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Just Posted

Improvements to Sinclair Road coming

Development comes after Cadboro Bay Residents Association (CBRA) raised concerns

Saanich councillor open to more commercial operations in local parks

Coun. Ned Taylor had raised the issue during his election campaign

Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy

Vehicle found with two deceased occupants inside

Langford’s Sarah Beckett Memorial playground opens

Life of West Shore RCMP Constable honoured with new playground

Greater Victoria gemmologist shines with life-time achievement award

Anthony de Goutière received award from Canadian Gemmological Association

VIDEO: Here’s the news you missed this weekend

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

VIDEO: Ride to Conquer Cancer rolls into Hope

Thousands of cyclist descend on small town for annual cancer fundraiser

Island murder victim’s mom expresses outrage over mental fitness decision of the accused

Smith vows to keep fighting until justice served for Descoteau

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Vancouver Island man dead after reported hit-and-run incident

Oceanside RCMP seek public’s help gathering information

Most Read