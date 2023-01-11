Increase in catalytic converter thefts prompts police warning

Precious metals in the part can be sold, making them a target

The Sidney-North Saanich RCMP is warning people about an increase in catalytic converter theft after several incidents have seen cars stripped of their exhaust systems.

Police think the theft is targeted to catalytic converters because of the precious metals they contain, making them easy to sell.

However, the cash made from selling these parts is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of repairs, Cpl. Andres Sanchez said in a statement.

“The unfortunate reality is that the thief will only make a fraction from the precious metals stolen compared to the cost associated to the owner or insurance company for the repairs,” said Sanchez. “We have increased patrols in areas where these thefts have occurred but we are also asking the public to be vigilant in where they park their vehicles.”

While police are asking for any information related to the thefts, they are also suggesting owners park their cars in illuminated or secure areas if possible.

Those with information should contact the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment at 250-656-3931 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

