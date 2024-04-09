Independent Investigation Office probes RCMP following Island arrest

Comox Valley RCMP received a complaint of a man causing a disturbance at a residence April 7

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO) is investigating police actions following an incident involving RCMP and one individual Sunday (April 7) in Courtenay.

The BC RCMP has notified the IIO of an incident near Morello Place where one man suffered injuries while being arrested.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP received a complaint of a man causing a disturbance at a residence.

Officers attended and informed the man that he was under arrest but he reportedly produced a weapon before barricading himself inside.

The Island District Emergency Response Team was contacted and deployed to the home.

During his arrest, at approximately 10:47 p.m., the man suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

Comox Valley RCMP is conducting a concurrent investigation into the initial complaint.