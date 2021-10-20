Information sought around series of James Bay arson incidents

Four deliberate, same-day fires in James Bay have Victoria police searching for witnesses.
Officers were called to the first fire just before 3 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 19). They arrived at a building in the 800-block of Academy Close to find firefighters extinguishing the flames of a fire set in the under-building parking area. Two vehicles, as well as the exterior walls and exterior floor of the above residential suite were damaged.
At the same time, other officers were called to a multi-unit residential building parking structure in the 900-block of Humboldt Street for more reports of a fire. Officers found evidence of a small, deliberately set fire that had failed to fully ignite.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Victoria firefighters called police to the parking area of another multi-unit residential building in the 100-block of Douglas Street after extinguishing a fire under a canopy there. The fire caused some damage to the building’s exterior walls.
Finally, shortly after 1 p.m., officers found a fourth deliberately set fire at a different multi-unit residential building also in the 100-block of Douglas Street. It had failed to fully ignite.
Police said there have been no injuries from the fires, but that they are investigating them as arson.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the areas between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday are asked to contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
