Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

The officer had previously sustained a concussion while on-duty

A Victoria police officer leaving hospital was the first on scene to help a person in crisis yesterday (Oct. 20).

According to VicPD, the officer had reportedly been punched several times after attempts to de-escalate a man in crisis Wednesday morning failed, and sustained a concussion.

He was being driven back from hospital with a uniformed officer in a marked VicPD vehicle when they saw a woman in crisis on the Helmcken Road overpass.

The injured officer helped speak to the woman and alerted additional officers to the situation. West Shore RCMP, Saanich Police and Victoria Police attended to assist the pair and traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway and the Helmcken Road overpass was temporarily diverted.

After the woman was removed from danger and transported to hospital, the injured VicPD officer was taken to headquarters before returning home.

Bowen Osoko, communications coordinator for VicPD, told Black Press Media he would expect nothing less from the officer in question.

“I’ve known this officer the entire time I’ve been at VicPD,” Osoko said. “No one would be surprised that despite injuries, (the officer) was not only able to identify a life threatening situation, but was able to be part of the team that came together to save this woman’s life.”

