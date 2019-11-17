Search for paranormal activity at the Point Ellice House Museum’s upcoming Ghosts of Christmas Past event Dec. 13. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Investigate the paranormal at Point Ellice House this December

Museum hosting ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past’ event

Step through time and paranormal space with the upcoming Ghosts of Christmas Past event at the Point Ellice House Museum and Gardens.

The local museum is teaming up with Beyond Belief Paranormal Events for a special, public investigation of the 158-year-old home-turned-museum, where museum staff, volunteers and visitors have reported experiencing “paranormal occurrences.”

READ ALSO: Point Ellice House exhibit offers new lens into colonial history

Event-goers will have the opportunity to participate in seances, vigils, glass moving and electronic voice phenomenon sessions. Those with a passion for the paranormal can even try their hand at some ghost hunting equipment.

Built in 1862, the Point Ellice House was originally occupied by the O’Reilly family for 108 years. Peter O’Reilly originated from England before moving to the colony of B.C. to serve as a gold commissioner, judge and sheriff. He also served as an Indian Reserve commissioner for 18 years, playing a role in the colonization and cultural genocide of thousands of First Nations people.

In 1896, the Point Ellice Bridge, commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge, collapsed when a streetcar with 143 passengers crashed through the structure and into the Gorge waterway – killing 50 people and becoming one of the worst accidents in Canadian transit history.

The nearby Point Ellice House became a makeshift morgue for the dead, laying out the bodies of those killed in the crash.

READ ALSO: 123 years ago: Bay Street Bridge collapses and kills more than 50 people

According to the event’s Facebook page, reports of spooky ghost-like activity in the house have included “full-body apparitions, voices, footsteps, and lights turning on by themselves.” Some people have reported simply feeling ghostly presences in the rooms of the house and visitor centre.

Ghosts of Christmas Past will be held Dec. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Point Ellice House (2616 Pleasant Street). Tickets can be purchased online for $65 each.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Greater Victoria mom organizes gala in support of mental health after son’s struggle with psychosis

Just Posted

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Greater Victoria mom organizes gala in support of mental health after son’s struggle with psychosis

A Night of White gala takes place on Nov. 22, symbolizes blank slate and fresh start

Stelly’s gala to send students on annual humanitarian trip, postponed due to strike

Global Perspectives Gala was schedule for Nov. 20, new date will be chosen when strike ends

Saanich’s 20-year-old acting mayor encourages other young people get involved in politics

There is a ‘hunger for young voices’ in politics right now

Designs for Johnson Street Bridge waterfront areas hit delays

Upgrades to the Songhees Park, surrounding area being presented Thursday

Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was pressed to clarify his stance abortion over several weeks

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

Fisherman missing near Lake Cowichan’s Shaw Creek

Family is asking for everyone and anyone to keep their eyes open,… Continue reading

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read