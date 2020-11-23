Investigation launched into man’s death after arrest in Victoria

IIO investigation to determine if police actions or inaction played a role in the man’s death

A watchdog agency is investigating after a man died in a Victoria hospital after being in police custody.

According to a statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), the Victoria Police Department received a report at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 20 of a man causing a disturbance in the 600-block of Douglas Street.

A man was arrested, medically cleared by Emergency Health Services and taken to the cells at the detachment.

At 4:15 a.m. it was reported the man appeared to be in medical distress. B.C. Emergency Health Services was called and transported the man to hospital.

On Nov. 22, VicPD was advised the man had died in hospital and notified the IIO.

The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. In this case, it will investigate to determine if police actions or inaction played a role in the man’s death.

The IIO is asking anyone who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the agency’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form online at iiobc.ca.

