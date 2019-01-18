Investigators await forensics in fatal Mill Bay police shooting

The investigation into the death of Chris Bloomfield, who was shot by police in November in Mill Bay, continues. (File photo)

The investigation into the death of a man shot by police in a Mill Bay trailer park on Nov. 10 is still ongoing.

Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which conducts investigations into officer-related incidents of death or serious harm in the province, said the IIO has conducted its own investigation into the shooting death of Chris Bloomfield and is awaiting forensic and other results from third-party labs before filing its final report.

“Once those tests are completed, we’ll see where they take us,” MacDonald said.

“The tests are being done outside our office so it’s difficult to know the timing of when they will be done, but we’re hopeful they won’t be too long. People must remember it’s been just about two months since this incident and these tests take some time.”

On Nov. 10, 2018, officers from the Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment were following up on an assault investigation in the 1100 block of Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road. Shortly after noon on that day, officers arrived at a home in the Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park to arrest Bloomfield in connection with the assault.

When they entered the residence, Bloomfield advanced on them with what police described as an “edged weapon.” Officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but were unsuccessful. Police then fired shots, hitting the man.

He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbours said that Bloomfield lived in the trailer with his mother, who was not home at the time of the shooting.

It’s expected that when the IIO completes its report, the case will go to the B.C. Coroners Service for a possible inquest.

But coroner Andy Watson also acknowledged that the case is still in its early stages.

“We’re waiting for the other investigative processes to conclude,” Watson said.



