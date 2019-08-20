Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

The shoes and backpack belonging to the man found dead in Saanich on Saturday have been found. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The missing shoes and backpack of the man found dead in Saanich on Saturday have been found.

Andrew Michael Sidor was found dead outside a home on Crease Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. He was found barefoot but was seen in surveillance footage from the Rock Bay area a few days earlier wearing the same clothing, shoes and a black backpack.

Saanich police say several residents contacted police following a public plea for information relating to Sidor’s death or to the whereabouts of his shoes and backpack. As a result, police have recovered his shoes, socks and backpack.

“Support from the community had been tremendous and we want to thank all those who have taken the time to contact us,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer.

Police have not indicated where exactly the items were found, but noted they were “in the area.”

Investigators from the Saanich police and from Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) continue to work on the case to determine the events leading up to Sidor’s death.

Police again ask the public to come forward with any details or information related to the case. They are attempting to reconstruct the days before Sidor’s death using surveillance footage and information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

