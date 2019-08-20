The shoes and backpack belonging to the man found dead in Saanich on Saturday have been found. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

Officers credit public’s help, continue to seek information

The missing shoes and backpack of the man found dead in Saanich on Saturday have been found.

Andrew Michael Sidor was found dead outside a home on Crease Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Aug. 17. He was found barefoot but was seen in surveillance footage from the Rock Bay area a few days earlier wearing the same clothing, shoes and a black backpack.

READ ALSO: Police identify man found dead in Saanich, seek his backpack and shoes

Saanich police say several residents contacted police following a public plea for information relating to Sidor’s death or to the whereabouts of his shoes and backpack. As a result, police have recovered his shoes, socks and backpack.

“Support from the community had been tremendous and we want to thank all those who have taken the time to contact us,” said Sgt. Julie Fast, public information officer.

Police have not indicated where exactly the items were found, but noted they were “in the area.”

READ ALSO: Saanich Police looking for information relating to suspicious death

Investigators from the Saanich police and from Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) continue to work on the case to determine the events leading up to Sidor’s death.

Police again ask the public to come forward with any details or information related to the case. They are attempting to reconstruct the days before Sidor’s death using surveillance footage and information from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: Check out the bells and whistles added to Westhills Stadium
Next story
Ravens Crossing breaks ground on happy Hygge cohousing project

Just Posted

‘Listen to your body:’ Saanich woman fights to have breast implants removed

Woman struggles to find doctor to remove Allergan textured implants, recently linked to rare cancer

Police find shoes, backpack of the man found dead in Saanich

Officers credit public’s help, continue to seek information

Victoria Police seize drugs, replica firearms and $50,000 in cash after searching Victoria home

A property in the 600-block of Manchester Avenue is focus of investigation

Saanich approves new eight- and 11-storey residence buildings for UVic

Residents also supported the environmentally friendly residences

Federal government funds 60 ‘micro-loft’ rental units set to open on Fort Street

The Sawyer Block at 840 Fort St. will house affordable units and a small amount of retail space

VIDEO: Come along for the ride on Tour de Victoria

Reporter captures video footage of his Tour de Victoria ride

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Most Read