Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society. (Google Maps)

Island Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at long term facility in downtown Victoria

Declaration affects Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Victoria.

The declaration issued the morning of Sunday, Sept. 19 concerned Victoria Chinatown Care Centre Long-Term Care operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society in the 500-block of Herald Street in downtown Victoria. It comes after two positive COVID cases were identified at the facility.

“All 31 residents of the home as well as staff are being tested for COVID-19, as recommended by the Medical Health Officer,” said a release from Island Health. ‘The origin of the outbreak is still under investigation.”

Authorities have isolated all COVID-positive residents to their rooms, according to Island Health. All social visits, admissions and transfers to the facility have stopped. Enhanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment have come into effect, reads the release.

