Island Health to staff Selkirk Place seniors residence in Victoria

Island Health is taking action to support the residents of Nanaimo Seniors Village and Selkirk Place in Victoria.

Island Health’s Seniors Health and Primary Care program is aware of concerns about quality of care and staffing levels at Nanaimo Seniors Village and Selkirk Place, the health authority said in a Friday afternoon release.

On Saturday, Island Health, in cooperation with the Hospital Employees’ Union and BC Nurses’ Union, will begin temporarily providing health authority employed care staff to Selkirk Place to support the operator in providing safe, dignified care to the residents.

Similar support has been in place for several weeks at Nanaimo Seniors Village and will remain at that site.

“Providing high quality, safe, dignified care for seniors in long-term care is a priority for Island Health,” said Mark Blandford, in a written statement. Blandford, who holds the title the Executive Director – Primary Care and Seniors Health as well as Acting Vice President – Priority Populations and Initiatives added that, “the provision of Island Health staff support will remain in place for up to 90 days to support the operator in meeting care levels stipulated in the operator’s contract and the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.”

The Hospital Employees’ Union says there’s a “crisis of care” at a Nanaimo seniors home, but Island Health says the situation is being stabilized.

In early October, the health authority stepped in, providing staff to Nanaimo Seniors Village through a staffing shortage. Comox Valley Seniors Village was placed under administration earlier this month, and two days later, the HEU called for the same to happen at the Nanaimo residence.

– With files from Nanaimo News Bulletin


