Island Outfitters owners share photos of damage caused by fire that ravaged store

The owners of Island Outfitters have taken to social media to share photos of the damage a month after a fire ravaged the store. (Island Outfitters/Facebook)
The Island Outfitters building has been emptied out because the Jan. 4 fire left the inventory charred and melted. (Island Outfitters/Facebook)
The owners of Island Outfitters are still reeling from the fire that blazed through the outdoor goods store.

Now, a month after the fire ravaged the outdoor equipment store, the owners have taken to social media to share more than 30 photos showing the extent of the damage and thank the community for the support. The images show blackened walls, melted insulation, charred inventory and damage to both the interior and exterior of the building.

“The past 25 years have been filled with so much love put into building Island Outfitters to make it what it is today,” wrote the owners in a Facebook post on Feb. 4. “We cannot express how devastating this fire has been to all involved.”

The owners are relieved that no one was injured and emphasized that the Island Outfitters team is working with the insurance company to get answers and determine how to move forward.

While there is no set time-frame, the owners noted in the post that the goal is to reopen and “get back to the business [they] all love.”

A crew of 17 firefighters and several chief officers from the Saanich Fire Department began working on the Jan. 4 fire around 6:30 a.m., noted Deputy Fire Chief Frank MacDonald at the time.

It was determined that the fire started in the exterior of the building, which MacDonald said made it a challenge to put out, but by 8 a.m. crews had gotten it under control. Saanich police joined forces with the fire department to conduct the subsequent investigation.

While working to get the business back up and running, the owners plan to attend several upcoming events through June including the Victoria Boat Show which will take place at the Pearkes Arena from Feb. 21 to 23. Island Outfitters will also still be hosting their charter fishing trips and annual fishing derbies.

