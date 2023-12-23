Issue impacting debit, credit machines owned by Moneris resolved

Moneris says it experienced ‘intermittent network slowness’ for a short time Saturday

Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, reported issues for a second day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moneris said Saturday (Dec. 23) it “experienced intermittent network slowness this afternoon from 2:29pm ET until 2:56pm ET that impacted merchants’ ability to process transactions. The issue has been resolved and we continue to monitor closely.”

Moneris is the payment processor for many grocery chains and fast-food restaurants.

On Friday, Moneris reported a network outage that affected customers’ abilities to process transactions. This issue was later resolved.

-With files from Black Press Media