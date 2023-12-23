 Skip to content
Issue impacting debit, credit machines owned by Moneris resolved

Moneris says it experienced ‘intermittent network slowness’ for a short time Saturday
A credit card machine is shown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a tour, in Atlanta. Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, is reporting a widespread service issue on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David J. Phillip

Moneris, which operates credit and debit machines in Canada, reported issues for a second day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Moneris said Saturday (Dec. 23) it “experienced intermittent network slowness this afternoon from 2:29pm ET until 2:56pm ET that impacted merchants’ ability to process transactions. The issue has been resolved and we continue to monitor closely.”

Moneris is the payment processor for many grocery chains and fast-food restaurants.

On Friday, Moneris reported a network outage that affected customers’ abilities to process transactions. This issue was later resolved.

READ MORE: Debit, credit machines owned by Canadian payment processor facing ‘issues’

-With files from Black Press Media

Anna Burns

