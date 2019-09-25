Stuey Wheeler, of Langley, and his family worry about their Delta-based logging equipment business amid the logging industry downturn. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

The owners of a Delta logging equipment business are worried that recent downturns in the logging industry could spell disaster for their business.

Stuey Wheeler and his family were out in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre Wednesday afternoon to show their support for a convoy of logging trucks from Interior B.C.

“We have a family business in Delta, we build logging equipment,” Wheeler, who operates Wheeler Equipment, told Black Press Media.

“We have about three builds left in the shop but after that we don’t really have anything on the books. It’s a province-wide slowdown so it’s hurting everybody.”

More than 200 logging trucks made their way to Vancouver to call for immediate changes to stumpage rates in B.C., which are based on the prices that companies pay for logs through BC Timber Sales, and bring back appurtenancy – an agreement that ties timber in a given region to specific sawmills.

Wheeler, who lives in Langley, said that while he’d leave it to politicians to work out specific policy, something needed to be done amid the downturn in the province’s logging industry.

B.C. has seen four mills permanently close in the Interior this year, putting as many as 700 workers out of a job. There have been a further 13 indefinite closures which has impacted an estimated 1,000 workers, as well as hundreds more impacted due to curtailments.

“If they lowered stumpage rates and got rid of the fee-in-lieu tax on our own wood leaving the province, [then] maybe a lot of the jobs that got shut down this summer would come back.”

READ MORE: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Saanich councillor calls for more funding for local libraries

Just Posted

Central Saanich councillor calls for more funding for local libraries

Coun. Zeb King joins others in call for province to invest $20 million in public libraries in 2020

Victoria school board to explore George Jay Elementary name change

Community consultation is expected to begin shortly

Riders up in arms after 20 transit routes affected by cancellations

BC Transit apologizes, blames shortage of vehicles ‘available for service’

Victoria has four players representing Canada at the Rugby World Cup

Team Canada will be led out by Victorias DTH van Der Merwe

Victoria to seek leave to appeal B.C. court’s decision to quash plastic bag bylaw

B.C.’s appeals court had sided with the Plastic Bag Association

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

B.C. on track for housing plan, minister tells local governments

Opposition rejects claim that 22,000 units built or underway

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Most Read