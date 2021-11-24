James Bay residents pursue legal action, unable to return to their homes since October fire

Victoria firefighters were called to the 100-block of Menzies Street around 8 a.m. Oct. 25 for an apartment unit on fire. (Black Press Media file photo)

A group of James Bay residents displaced by an Oct. 25 fire are pursuing legal action that would allow them to return to their homes.

Represented by Together Against Poverty Society (TAPS), the group stated many residents have been permitted inside the building, but despite the fact their suites do not appear to have been damaged by the fire they have been locked out of them.

A statement from TAPS said residents “were given a letter from the landlord, Pacific Cove Properties, saying they planned to redevelop around the building.”

One man died as a result of the fire on the third floor of the multi-unit residential building at 118 Menzies St.

The contents of the engulfed suite had burned for some time before firefighters arrived at approximately 8 a.m., the Victoria Fire Department said at the time, adding it was unusual and concerning.

Residents said they were woken by the fire alarm, but weren’t sure if there was a real fire occurring, since they were expecting a building fire inspection that day.

