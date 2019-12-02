James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are coming to town on April 14, 2020 (Jamestaylor.com)

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt make their way to Victoria

The Hall of Fame members will be performing together in April 2020

Two heavy-hitting musicians are making their way to Victoria this spring.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band and special guest Bonnie Raitt are touring across Canada, starting with Victoria on April 14 before heading east.

Taylor and Raitt have been friends for decades, and each earned top credentials for their artistic endeavors.

Taylor has performed for more than 40 years, selling more than 100 million albums and earning gold, platinum and multiple-platinum awards for classics like “Sweet Baby James” and “October Road”. Taylor has also won multiple Grammy awards and been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ: Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

Raitt has also reeled in 10 Grammy awards, and was named on of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

The duo performs at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 6 at selectyourtickets.com and livenation.com. Presale tickets are also available at jamestaylor.com and bonnieraitt.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu
Next story
VIDEO: An eco-friendly ice machine leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

Just Posted

Giant sequoia to light up Victoria sky

Campus Honda lights up 100-plus-year-old tree for the holidays

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt make their way to Victoria

The Hall of Fame members will be performing together in April 2020

Get the funky seasonal spirit with The Funk Hunters

Fifth annual Funk the Halls extravaganza plays two shows at Capital Ballroom, Dec. 6-7

Animal rights activists not affecting business, says Victoria Carriage Tours

Victoria Horse Alliance trot out annual Trolley Walk on Sunday

Dozens rally for Susan Simmons’ icy ocean dip for Crystal Pool

Victoria residents want Victoria city councillors to prioritize building a new Crystal Pool facility

VIDEO: An eco-friendly ice machine leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 2

Satan makes appearance at Island Christmas parade following typo

Tim ‘Skippy’ Miller was one of a handful of people to play up the typo and appeared as Satan

RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man from drowning in Port Alberni creek

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Facing case backlog, B.C.’s information commissioner says office may need more money

Information and privacy commissioner calls on governments to give more information to public

$50 million available for rural B.C. high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Most Read