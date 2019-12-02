James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt make their way to Victoria

The Hall of Fame members will be performing together in April 2020

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt are coming to town on April 14, 2020 (Jamestaylor.com)

Two heavy-hitting musicians are making their way to Victoria this spring.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band and special guest Bonnie Raitt are touring across Canada, starting with Victoria on April 14 before heading east.

Taylor and Raitt have been friends for decades, and each earned top credentials for their artistic endeavors.

Taylor has performed for more than 40 years, selling more than 100 million albums and earning gold, platinum and multiple-platinum awards for classics like “Sweet Baby James” and “October Road”. Taylor has also won multiple Grammy awards and been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

ALSO READ: Get into the festive spirit with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

Raitt has also reeled in 10 Grammy awards, and was named on of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone, as well as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

The duo performs at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 6 at selectyourtickets.com and livenation.com. Presale tickets are also available at jamestaylor.com and bonnieraitt.com.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram