Jeep plunges off Anacortes ferry dock, rescue divers on scene

Service is suspended at the Anacortes ferry terminal after the driver of a Jeep drove into the water at about 9:30 a.m. this morning. The terminal serves the San Juan Islands and, in the summer months, Sidney.

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently assisting in a search and rescue operation along with local police.

In a statement from Washington State Ferries, all vessels bound for Anacortes have returned to their departure terminals.

“We advise limiting discretionary travel for the remainder of the day due to long delays and backups expected when service resumes.”

Police won’t charge driver in relation to death of Saanich chef

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman suffered an undisclosed medical event before her vehicle struck Khushal Rana

West Shore RCMP seek vehicle in connection to pellets shot at B.C. Transit bus

Vehicle is a dark coloured, four-door sedan

Victoria father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Victoria mosque to commemorate men killed in Quebec City shooting

Open house Sunday being held in the spirit of the greater community

Door-to-door mail delivery retained; Sidney misses the cut

Ottawa announces end of community mailbox conversions

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Tonight’s the night for Vancouver Island businesses to shine

Annual Business Excellence awards being handed out in Victoria

