Jeep plunges off Anacortes ferry dock, rescue divers on scene

Service is suspended at the Anacortes ferry terminal after the driver of a Jeep drove into the water at about 9:30 a.m. this morning. The terminal serves the San Juan Islands and, in the summer months, Sidney.

The Jeep broke through the crossing arms before driving into the water pic.twitter.com/kcdF2ODJzN — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) January 25, 2018

The U.S. Coast Guard is currently assisting in a search and rescue operation along with local police.

In a statement from Washington State Ferries, all vessels bound for Anacortes have returned to their departure terminals.

“We advise limiting discretionary travel for the remainder of the day due to long delays and backups expected when service resumes.”