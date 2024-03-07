Jewish B.C. cabinet minister says anti-Semitism not part of his ‘experience’

Environment Minister George Heyman disagrees with former cabinet colleague Selina Robinson

Environment Minister George Heyman, who describes himself as a “non-practicing” Jew but “acutely aware of anti-Semitism” disagreed with claims that systemic anti-Semitism is a part of the NDP caucus.

“I simply want to say that as a Jew, who has been part of this caucus for almost 11 years, that’s simply not my experience,” he said Thursday in the legislature. “My experience is that our caucus and our cabinet is deeply committed to fighting anti-Semitism, to opposing hatred.”

Heyman made these comments almost exactly 24 hours after his former cabinet colleague Selina Robinson had resigned from caucus, claiming that her party was not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism.

Robinson’s decision to sit as an independent for the rest of her term sparked calls from BC United for a “full, independent investigation into the systemic anti-Semitism, which is rife throughout this NDP cabinet, NDP caucus and this NDP party,” Leader Kevin Falcon said.

Robinson had resigned from cabinet on Feb. 5 following days of furor after she called the British-ruled mandate upon which Israel was founded in 1948 a “crappy piece of land with nothing on it.”

In the letter with which Robinson announced her resignation from caucus, she cites several comments from her former caucus colleagues, which she considers to be anti-Semitic.

Heyman does not see it that way.

“I’m not one to question her interpretation of her experience,” he said. “What I am here to say is that I disagree with her that our caucus members of cabinet members are anti-Semitic.”

When asked whether the difference between his and Robinson’s account isn’t a good argument for an investigation, Heyman said the following.

“I think the truth is that different people have different experiences, but we have regularly demonstrated not just since Oct. 7 (when Hamas attacked Israel, setting off the current conflict), but before Oct. 7 that we are opposed to hate speech, that we are prepared to stand up for anyone, who is being discriminated against.”

When pressed on why Robinson’s experience is so different than his, Heyman said he could not give what he called a “scientific” explanation.

“But I will say that partly, it is informed by our own perspective and our own beliefs. But I will say that I am sensitive to anti-Semitism and I’m also someone who appreciates when I’m being supported. It’s not my experience that my colleagues are anti-Semitic. In fact, the opposite is true.”

Heyman also said he was “disturbed” and “deeply offended” by statements from Falcon and BC United’s Michael Lee.

“She was the single ally for the Jewish community in the fight against anti-Semitism in this government, in this executive council,” Lee said during the Question Period. “Clearly, she was left to feel very alone in this caucus.”

Heyman said both Lee and Falcon should know he is also Jewish.

“I have spoken in this legislature on Holocaust Remembrance Days. I grew up as a Jew. I am the child of Holocaust refugees and was raised in part by a grandmother, who was smuggled out of the Warsaw Ghetto during the Second World War, which saved her life. I lost relatives. I’m acutely aware of anti-Semitism.”

Heyman said he considers Robinson a friend and called her an important voice in the caucus. But Heyman also echoed Premier David Eby and House Leader Ravi Kahlon when asked why Robinson had to resign over her comments while lower-ranking members of the caucus did not suffer comparable consequences.

“You are assuming first of all that MLAs (who are not in cabinet) are allowed to get away with things that are completely unacceptable and I would say that is absolutely not true,” he said. “I think that we work very closely together as a caucus to remain united and to support the Jewish community after the events of Oct.7 and we all did our best to do that. The standards for cabinet ministers are absolutely different. We are representative of the Government of British Columbia in a way that MLAs are not.”

Some reactions to Heyman’s appearance have been critical.

“To watch my friend @GeorgeHeyman trotted out like this is possibly the saddest thing I have seen,” Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, wrote on social media. “A shockingly offensive & tone deaf thing for @bcndp caucus to do. To turn Jew against Jew to hide an issue around #Antisemitism.”