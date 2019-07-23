Join Groove Kitchen for a funky free concert at Brydon Park in Saanich

The July 23 concert is one of eight hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation this summer

Looking to switch up your summer evening routine? Check out Groove Kitchen’s show in Brydon Park on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The six-piece funk band is performing a free concert as part of Music in the Park 2019 — the community concert series hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation and organized by community associations throughout the city.

Groove Kitchen plays funk, soul and some Latin music as two members peak Spanish, says Adrian Chamberlain, keyboard player for the band. The band has some original music, but mostly performs re-worked covers, he explains.

READ ALSO: Music in the Park, Strawberry Festival back for families to enjoy

“We re-arrange songs to make them new,” he says.

Concert-goers will recognize songs like Wonderwall by Oasis but will find them revitalized with a new funk sound. The band designs the sets to get people up on their feet and dancing, Chamberlain explains.

Groove Kitchen has done shows for Music in the Park for many years and have been together as a band for eight or nine years, says Chamberlain.

Aside from the funky musical stylings of Groove Kitchen, there will also be face painting and food for purchase at Brydon Park.

READ ALSO: Local summer market round up

Kids are welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner to the show, says Chamberlain.

Since July 2, there have been three free concerts in parks throughout the city performed by bands from a wide variety of genres and there are four more concerts to follow Groove Kitchen’s July 23 show.

Late Shift will perform classic rock and oldies on July 30 in Hyacinth Park, Freeze Frame has a set of ’80s covers prepared for Rutledge Park on Aug. 6, the country band Shades of Grey are ready for some fun at Rutledge Park on Aug. 13 concert and the Arf the Dog band has some covers in store for Rudd Park on Aug. 20.

For more information about Music in the Park 2019, visit the event page on the District of Saanich website.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Just Posted

Nanaimo man wanted Canada-wide after walking away from Victoria halfway house

Warrant issued for Jesse Goodale, convicted of aggravated assault

Sixties Scoop settlement tour stops in Victoria

The information session takes place on July 24 at the Sandman Hotel

Victoria Police issue warning after man left dangling from raised Johnson Street Bridge

A man bypassed safety measures and became stranded as the bridge lifted

West Shore RCMP arrest man in stolen vehicle, seize handgun

Vehicle was reported stolen from Duncan on July 18

Oak Bay instructors teach free outdoor yoga classes at Willow Beach Park

Practise yoga for free Tuesdays at 6 p.m. all summer

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions of cancer agency’s triage audit

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read