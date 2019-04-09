Andrew Berry’s trial is expected to begin with Crown’s opening on April 15 in the Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. (File photo)

Jury selection has begun for trial of Oak Bay father charged with murder of young daughters

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, were found dead in Andrew Berry’s apartment Christmas Day 2017

The jury selection process has begun for the trial of an Oak Bay father charged in the deaths of his two young daughters.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters, four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry, who were found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day in 2017.

Berry’s trial is expected to begin with Crown’s opening on April 15 in the Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C. The proceedings will be broadcast to a courtroom in the Victoria Courthouse.

A publication ban on court proceedings continues to be in effect.

On Christmas Day 2017, sisters Aubrey and Chloe Berry were in the care of their father at his apartment in Oak Bay, B.C. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive.

Oak Bay police responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was arrested and charged upon his release from the hospital.

 

