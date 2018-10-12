The provincial government has said Saanich-owned land near Municipal Hall is unsuitable for supportive housing. Saanich had offered the land for supportive housing as a response to homelessness in the region, as manifested by the former tent city in Regina Park. File photo The provincial government has said Saanich-owned land near Municipal Hall is unsuitable for supportive housing. Saanich had offered the land for supportive housing as a response to homelessness in the region, as manifested by the former tent city in Regina Park. File photo

Just 20 per cent of supportive housing promised by province in use

Province promised $291 million to build 2,000 homes across British Columbia in 2017

Little more than a year ago, the provincial government promised $291 million to build 2,000 units of housing across British Columbia, and more than $170 million over three years for round-the-clock staffing and support services.

So where does the program stand?

To date, the provincial government has partnered with 22 municipalities to build 2,064 units of supportive modular housing.

RELATED: Province says Saanich-owned land unsuitable for supportive housing

Of those 2,064 units, 421 units in eight modular supportive housing projects have been completed and are currently occupied. That amounts to roughly 20 per cent of the promised units.

The remaining 1,643 units are still in the development phase or under construction.

However, none of the units will be coming to Saanich, after the provincial government told the municipality that the land it had offered for supportive housing was not suitable.

An official with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said Wednesday the steep slope of the property, construction and placement of the modular units would require significant engineering and construction.

The ministry also pledged to keep working with Saanich to find suitable alternate land on which housing can be built.

