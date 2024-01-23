‘Just on my way’ tops list of excuses uninsured drivers give Kootenay highway patrol

“I am on my way right now,” and “ICBC never sent me a reminder,” are top excuses non-insured drivers have given BC Highway Patrol when pulled over on Kootenay highways.
From Dec. 1, 2023, to Jan. 11, BC Highway Patrol Kootenay says it has located a whopping 177 people driving around in uninsured vehicles.
The offence doesn’t come without a hit to the pocketbook: each driver was fined $598 for driving without insurance.
“Drivers should think about the risks of operating without insurance which include paying a significant fine, being financially responsible for a collision, and expensive towing costs,” says Insp. Chad Badry, officer in charge of Kootenay Highway Patrol.
“There is a risk of a driver’s licence suspension or increased sanctions in court for repeat offences.”
As a result of so many people caught cruising without coverage, BC Highway Patrol has compiled a list of the most common excuses encountered.
Top 10 excuses for driving without insurance
ICBC never sent me a reminder;
I am on the way to purchase insurance right now;
I forgot;
I don’t have a decal anymore;
My insurance is paid for automatically, so I thought I didn’t need to renew;
The registered owner is my mom, dad or friend and it’s their job;
This is a company vehicle;
My vehicle is actually insured, but I don’t have the documents;
I cancelled the credit card that was making the pre-authorized payments;
I know I don’t have insurance, but I really needed to go somewhere.
Advice from BC Highway Patrol
Owners must renew their own insurance as it is not automatically renewed;
Drivers should check the expiry dates on a vehicle’s documents before driving;
Renewal notices are sent only as a courtesy and your address should be up to date;
Set a reminder in your phone’s calendar;
Documents must be kept in the vehicle or drivers may receive an $81 fine.
Moreover, highway patrol says to arrange a ride with a friend or find alternative transportation if driving to renew your insurance is your only option.
“Taking the bus, rideshare or taxi is cheaper than a $598 violation ticket and towing costs.”
