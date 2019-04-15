Local mariners worked with firefighters and volunteers to care for the victim of a kayak accident. (Kara Arden)

Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

Victim was treated by local mariners before emergency services arrived

A near-tragic outcome to a kayaking accident at Coopers Cove on Saturday afternoon was only narrowly averted through the quick action of local mariners in the Sooke Region.

It all started when Scot Taylor, the owner and operator of West Coast Adventure College, was on his dock when a woman arrived, crying for help.

She told Taylor her husband had been on the water in a sea kayak when the small vessel capsized in rough seas. She told Taylor that her husband was not wearing a life-jacket and he had no survival gear on.

Taylor, whose school provides courses in sea kayaking, immediately put in a call to the Coast Guard. He then jumped into a sea kayak (loaded with survival gear) and it wasn’t long before he spotted the hapless kayaker.

The man abandoned his kayak and made it to shore where, cold and shivering, he perched on the rocks beneath the escarpment of the Galloping Goose Trail.

Meanwhile, Ryan Chamberlain, the owner of Vancouver Island Lodge, had become aware of the situation and arrived on the scene and between himself and Taylor, they managed to get to the man by scrambling up the escarpment at the Galloping Goose and then making their way down to where the man sat, who was hypothermic and beginning to lose consciousness.

Chamberlain and Taylor managed to get the wet clothing off the shivering man and, using the gear Taylor had brought along, got him wrapped in blankets and into a sleeping bag in an attempt to stave off further hypothermia.

“He was going to stage three hypothermia by then and declining fast. His arms and legs weren’t working and it was obvious he’d ingested a fair amount of seawater. He was in pretty rough shape,” said Taylor.

 

Although the Coast Guard responded to the mayday call, they were unable to land on the rocky shore. (Kara Arden)

Previous story
West Shore Parks and Recreation awarded $1 million to open child care spaces

Just Posted

BREAKING: Possible measles exposure at Vic West school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Kayaker rescued in rough seas off of Sooke

Victim was treated by local mariners before emergency services arrived

Saanich society and public in food fight over fiddleheads

Not all members of the public agree with appeal against harvesting the fern

Victoria courthouse opens its doors to the public with talks, mock trials

Law Day is an annual event to demystify the courts and justice system

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

UPDATE: Man shot dead in Penticton, residents warned to stay indoors

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

BREAKING: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

Most Read