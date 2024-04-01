Kelowna equestrian coach charged with multiple sex offences

Incidents allegedly took place between January 2012 and June 2023

A high-level and well-known equestrian coach in Kelowna is facing six criminal charges for incidents involving sexual abuse.

Sebastien Benoit Devrainne, who is originally from France, is facing one count of sexual exploitation, one count of communicating via computer to lure a child under 18, and, one count of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, stemming from three separate incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2015.

Devrainne is also charged with three counts of sexual assault – each involving a different complainant – relating to incidents that took place between January 2012 and June 2023.

All incidents are alleged to have occurred in Kelowna and/or Langley, B.C.

Devrainne was arrested in relation to the charges on Nov. 7, by Kelowna RCMP, and the public was notified.

He has since been released from custody on conditions of no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

A court-ordered ban is in place that bars the publication of any information which may identify the survivors is the incidences.

Devrainne is a coach with Devrainne Performance Horses, which operates out of the Der Gemstone Acres facility, located at 840 Curtis Road in Kelowna.

According to the coaching company’s Facebook page, Devrainne works with competitive beginner to Grand Prix level horses and riders across North America.

Devrainne has also competed as a rider under the French flag as recently as 2023 with horse Carre D’as Lili in the jumping discipline of equestrian.

He is currently listed as a ‘not in good standing’, by Equestrian Canada.

Capital News has submitted a request for comment from Equestrian Canada but did not recieve a response by the time of publication.

According to the City of Kelowna, the business license for Devrainne Performance Horses, is active until Dec. 31, 2024. The website link for the business, which is listed on the Devrainne Performance Horses Facebook page is no longer active.

The most recent post on the business’ Facebook page is from October 2023, approximately five months after the last allegation of sexual assault for which Devrainne is facing charges.

Capital News has emailed Devrainne requesting a statement but has not yet heard back. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

None of the allegations that Devrainne is facing been proven in court.