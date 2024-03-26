Kelowna vino virtuoso vying to be world’s Top Young Sommelier

In October, Max Brayer will represent Canada at the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs International Young Sommelier Competition in Portugal

A Kelowna resident is ‘grape’ at tasting wine.

Maxwell Brayer was crowned Canada’s Top Young Sommelier at a competition on the first weekend of March, winning the opportunity to take his prestigious pallet across the pond.

In October, Brayer will represent Canada at the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs International Young Sommelier Competition in Lisbon, Portugal.

On his all-expenses paid trip to Portugal, Brayer will tour wineries to further his education before swirling his glass in hopes of becoming a top oenophile.

He is a member of the Okanagan chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, which is an international Association of Gastronomy. The organization plans events like fine dining, polo and wine pairing evenings.

One of the Chaîne’s principles is to promote the enjoyment, knowledge and understanding of fine wines and crafted beverages.

“The International Young Sommeliers Competition promotes the expertise of the young wine and spirit professional,” said the Okanagan chapter of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs in a press release after Brayer’s national success.

“It also offers the young sommelier an opportunity to present their skills and ‘savoir-faire’ under highly competitive, intense testing conditions.”

Brayer is currently completing his Wine and Spirit Education Trust Diploma in ‘wine’. He credits his success to his mentor Bram Bolwijn, from Iconic Wines of BC.

To learn more visit the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Val d’Okanagan.

