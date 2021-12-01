Landslide closed Highway 7 in both directions near Agassiz, now reopened

DriveBC reported slide came down on the Lougheed Highway before Seabird

Mudslide closed Highway 7 near Agassiz Tuesday Dec. 1 but it reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. (DriveBC)

A mudslide closed Highway 7 east of Agassiz early Wednesday (Dec. 1) but single lane traffic was getting through within an hour of the incident.

Drive BC first reported Highway 7 closed, in both directions some time after 7 a.m., due to a mudslide between Green Road and Lophet Road for 0.9 km in the District of Kent.

School District #78 closed its schools at 8 a.m.: “In the last hour Highway 7 has closed due to ongoing weather conditions. As a result, we have decided to close the entire district.”

But then after 7:40 a.m. DriveBC reported that they managed to open the roadway to single lane alternating traffic.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather