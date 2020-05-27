Langford businesses can expand operations onto sidewalks and public spaces following a council decision May 21. (Black Press file photo)

Langford businesses can expand onto sidewalks, public spaces

Council passes new bylaw supporting business expansion

Langford businesses can now expand operations onto sidewalks and common areas following a council decision May 21 to approve Sidewalk Use Bylaw No. 1917.

The bylaw enables restaurants and retail businesses to use public space to encourage safe physical distancing practices in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In true Langford form, we wanted to approve the new Bylaw as quickly as possible to allow our businesses to quickly re-open in a safe manner,” said Langford Mayor Stewart Young in an emailed statement. “If you are a Langford business owner, the City is here for you and your staff. Through this Bylaw, we have cut the red tape to make the process of applying for patio expansions simple, efficient and at no cost to business, while ensuring the safety of your staff and patrons.”

City of Langford staff have been given the authority to work directly with businesses and approve applications quickly. The City says it’s working with the BC Restaurant & Food Service Association to ensure businesses have what they need and comply with provincial regulations. Staff will visit with businesses over the coming days to help out with reopening strategies.

