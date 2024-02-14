Langford mayor and council concerned with aggressive public behaviour

Council member has altercation with person looking through window of their home

Langford is a divided city where citizens, their mayor and the council are at odds.

Mayor Scott Goodmanson called a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to talk about an incident involving an unnamed council member who had an altercation with a member of the public who had gone to their house and taken photos while looking through a window.

“When confronted, this person began harassing the councillor about personal matters that are completely unrelated to city business,” said Goodmanson.

The mayor would not name the council member or give further details as to who the councillor was or when the incident occurred, only stating that it was a recent event.

“The city will not comment on what actions, if any, are being taken by the RCMP,” he said.

Despite a voter turnout of just 24 per cent in the 2022 municipal election, Goodmanson said there was a clear call for change in Langford and that a small but vocal minority had become increasingly hostile.

“It is time for current and former leaders in our community, including former mayor Stewart Young, to strongly denounce this inappropriate and troubling behaviour,” said Goodmanson.

He said the person who went to the council member’s house risks being banned from the council chambers and has caused the public servants at Langford City Hall to fear for their safety.

“We must decide between fostering productive civil discourse or allowing incivility and aggression to become the standards of behaviour.”

Stew Young said he could not comment on the incident because he knew nothing about anything violent.

“Nothing is going on that I’m aware of. I was there for 30 years, and I never really had any problems at all.”

Young doesn’t believe that anyone is causing harm or trouble.

“It’s getting a bit comical as to how they’re reacting. They can’t take the heat. They shouldn’t be back.”

