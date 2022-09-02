A man was charged after a bathroom was vandalized in a Langford park Thursday (Sept. 1). (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford park vandalism leads to arrests, charge

Police discovered two names burned into a public toilet seat

Two people were arrested and one person charged with mischief under $5,000 after a Langford public washroom was vandalized.

The West Shore RCMP arrested a man and a woman Thursday (Sept. 1) after being called to Centennial Park to check on the well being of two people reported to be laying on the ground near the park tennis court.

A bystander told police they had witnessed the pair “ingesting drugs” in the public washroom and were concerned for them, police said in a release.

Police found a 40-year-old man and 31-year-old woman, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but not in medical distress. Officers searched the bathroom and found the names of the man and woman had been burned into a toilet seat, and a garbage can had been removed and found next to the individuals.

Both were arrested, however the woman was released without charges. The man was released with an undertaking to not attend the park and to attend court on Oct. 13.

