Last phase of Railyards development unveiled

The 86-unit condominium building in Vic West would overlook the Upper Harbour

A digital rendering shows what the final phase of the Railyards development could look like. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

The final addition to the Railyards development in Victoria West has been unveiled as final plans go to City of Victoria staff for review.

The residential property at 701 Tyee Rd. – also known as Horizon, phase three – is proposed to have 86 units within nine storeys, ranging in size from 334 to 991 square feet, with 116 parking spots, including nine for visitors.

The development will sit at the corner of Bay Street and Tyee Road, with suites overlooking the Upper Harbour and a terraced design that allows for large balconies. The design also reduces any shadowing on Horizon phases one (completed) and two (under construction, scheduled for completion later this year).

A park is also slated to be situated near the waterfront, next to the Bay Street Bridge.

The $270-million Railyards development, built by LeFevre & Company, has been underway since 2004 and consists of 15 different townhouse condominium complexes along the Selkirk Waterway.

Plans for the latest phase still need approval from City council to proceed, and before that the plans will be put forward for public comment.

