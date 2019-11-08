‘The Hora’ was spotted on Nov. 7 2019 driving around Delta, B.C. (Const. Ken Usipiuk/Twitter)

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No matter how cool your car is – a B.C. licence plate has to be attached to it.

Delta Police are issuing that reminder after an officer came across a vehicle decked out in “car art” on Thursday.

“At first I thought I was stopping ‘The Batmobile,’” Const. Ken Usipiuk said in a tweet.

Turns out the owner calls their car “Tha Hora,” and it includes what appears to be a tail on the back end, a large old-style grill on the front and a zombie and half-human creature on the top.

What it didn’t include, however, was a B.C. licence plate attached onto the front of the special car – required by law under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Regardless how famous or unique attach your licence plates to the vehicle not loose on your dash,” Usipiuk said.

Delta police confirmed that the driver wasn’t issued a ticket and was likely given a verbal or written warning to get the plate attached.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
