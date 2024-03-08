Live grenades and over 100 firearms seized in North Okanagan police raid

A 38-year-old Spallumcheen man was arrested and remanded in custody

Grenades, body armour, and over 100 firearms were seized by police executing a search warrant at a rural Spallumcheen property Wednesday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers carried out the search warrant at a residence on Back Enderby Road around 11 a.m. March 6. Police say the operation was conducted in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation that began last fall.

During the search, officers located multiple sets of body armour, a loaded shotgun, over 100 other firearms and what the RCMP believes to be two live fragmentation grenades.

Upon discovering the items, officers immediately vacated and secured the residence.

The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called in, and on the following day, explosives ordinance disposal experts from the Canadian Forces attended and rendered the items safe.

“These items represent a significant risk to the safety of our community,” said Staff Sergeant Steve Mancini, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s rural unit commander, in a Friday press release. “It was through the diligent and strategic investigational work of our officers that were able to remove them from circulation and prevent them from potentially being used in criminal activities.”

A 38-year-old Spallumcheen man was arrested. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday and was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in court today (March 8).

