Long-awaited Sooke hatchery opening hooks a crowd

It’s easy to understand why volunteers and contributors that gathered for the grand opening of the Sooke River Jack Brooks Hatchery on Saturday were filled to the gills with pride.

“It’s nice to see the efforts of such a dedicated group of volunteers and supporters come to fruition,” said Jim Shinkewski, director of grants and community programs for the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

“This hatchery will help build the struggling stocks of coho and chinook to survive in the Strait of Georgia. Operations like this are essential to the survival of salmon. Moving the hatchery from its original location helped address water availability and access for volunteers.”

Shinkewski said while the $190,00 donated to the Sooke River Jack Brooks Hatchery by the Pacific Salmon Foundation represents only a small part of the network of supporters, he was pleased to be able to attend the official opening and support such a worthwhile cause.

Elida Peers, secretary-treasurer for the Juan de Fuca Salmon Restoration Society, said the hatchery will stand as a testament demonstrating the environmental legacy that can be achieved when government funding and dedicated volunteers join forces to protect Pacific salmon.

The project was made possible through a partnership of the federal and provincial governments in 2019 that tagged $143 million to restore salmon habitats through the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

