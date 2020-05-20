Major BC Ferries routes had 32,921 passengers over the Victoria Day long weekend. (BC Ferries/Twitter)

Long weekend passengers down 80 per cent on main BC Ferries routes

Health minister says those staying home are helping province move into phase two

British Columbians who stayed home over the long weekend have helped put the province in a good place for phase two of the COVID-19 response, according to health officials.

The number of passengers who took BC Ferries over this year’s Victoria Day long weekend was down roughly 80 per cent from 2018. Those numbers were announced Monday by B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 update following the typically busy long weekend.

“I think this indicates that, while obviously there is travel going on in the province, people have been mindful of the guidance they’ve received,” he said. “Through our efforts this weekend to stop the spread, we’re giving our social, surgical and economical renewal the strongest chance for a great start.”

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

In 2018, the May long weekend saw 163,578 passengers board BC Ferries’ main routes between Thursday and Sunday. In contrast, there were 32,921 ferry passengers during the same period in 2020.

Ferries travelling through the Southern Gulf Islands saw 4,065 passengers – a marked decline from 2018 when the island ferries transported 15,424 people.

BC Ferries is still encouraging people to refrain from travel unless it is essential and has reduced its capacity by 50 per cent under Transport Canada regulations to support physical distancing and help curb the spread of the virus. Passengers are also encouraged to remain in their cars during their trip.

“I would say just in general, on the long weekend, it’s just observation, that we mostly stayed close, we mostly stayed apart and stayed safe,” Dix said. “We kept our highways and ferries clear for the most part, for those doing essential travel.”

Dix spoke on the precipice of phase two of a provincial restart plan that saw businesses, medical services, parks, recreation facilities and work sites reopen across B.C. with enhanced safety protocols.

READ ALSO: Victoria businesses open as province enters phase two of COVID-19 response

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

bc ferryCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt
Next story
Annual inflation rate turned negative in April, Statistics Canada reports

Just Posted

Sidney businesses cautiously reopen their doors

New phase in COVID-19 pandemic sees businesses contend with host of new restrictions

Long weekend passengers down 80 per cent on main BC Ferries routes

Health minister says those staying home are helping province move into phase two

Rickter Scale: Taking aim at arguments against the gun ban

The Rickter Scale is a regular column

Victoria Police Department revamps app to help public stay connected in case of emergency

VicPD Connect provides push notifications in case of public emergency, high-risk missing person

Gift card scammer nets $800 in Oak Bay

Police also called for stolen package, missing medic alert bracelet

Canadian snowpack gets thinner every decade: Environment Canada study

Much of what used to come down as snow now happens as rain

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

B.C. geothermal energy potential heats up after federal study

Volcanic belts in Cariboo, Stikine, Clearwater regions

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

Most Read